Dresden Wreck Results in Multiple Injuries

A two-vehicle accident, which took place in Dresden on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, caused injuries to multiple occupants, with one being airlifted.

Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler says the accident happened around 7:37 a.m. on Highway 22 at the intersection of Evergreen Street.

According to the traffic crash report, Jason W. Taylor, 47, of Dresden was traveling West on Highway 22, in a 2007 GMC Sierra, when an eastbound 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a 16-year-old female from Dresden, pulled in front of Taylor’s vehicle, while she was attempting to make a left turn.

Taylor stated that he did not have time to react before the two vehicles crashed. The teenage driver told officers she did not see Taylor’s vehicle until the collision occurred.

The 16-year-old driver was trapped and had to be extricated from her vehicle by the Weakley County Rescue Squad and Dresden Fire Department. Due to the extent of her injuries, which were deemed to be serious, she was airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville by EMS-Air.

A 15-year-old female passenger in the vehicle driven by the 16-year-old was not injured.

Taylor was uninjured in the crash. However, an 11-year-old male passenger, nine-year-old male passenger, and three-year-old female passenger, all had suspected minor injuries and were transported to Volunteer Hospital in Martin by Weakley County EMS.

The report states the teen’s failure to yield right of way was the cause of the accident.

Both vehicles received disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.