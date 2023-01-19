Part II: Looking Back on 2022 Headlines

BY DAVID FISHER

david@magicvalleypublishing.com

Oglesby-Townes Appointed Director of Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council: (Jul. 1) — The governing body of a local organization assisting community members with energy bills, affordable food and head start made history last week when it announced the first African-American female would be leading the program.

The Board of Directors of Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council recently appointed Cheryl Oglesby-Townes as the Executive Director of Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council located in Dresden.

Northwest TN Economic Development Council is the local Community Action Agency in Northwest Tennessee, serving the counties of Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley counties.

August 4 Election Day Results: In contested races, Colin Johnson was elected District Attorney General for the 27th District; Courtney McMinn won the race for County Circuit Clerk; and WCSD Capt. Terry McDade was elected Weakley County Sheriff.

There was only one District in the Weakley County Commission that saw a contested race. In District 2, representing the Gleason area, Wade Cook and Marcus Hopper claimed the two commissioner seats.

Newly-elected 27th Judicial District Public Defender Bill Randolph will assume the position held by Joe Atnip, who announced his retirement.

Sharon Hires Police Chief: The search for a new police chief for the City of Sharon is over after board members approved the hiring of Mark Kimsey, who will assume the position on Aug. 15. He fills the hole after John Andrews moved out of the position a couple of months ago.

Public Defender Joe Atnip Retires after 32 Years: (Aug. 9) — Public Defender Joseph “Joe” Atnip, 67, of Greenfield, who decided not to seek another term of office, says he’s looking forward to retiring and enjoying the country life with his family. After being elected public defender representing the 27th Judicial District in 1990, Atnip served four consecutive eight-year terms. He has the distinction of being the first attorney elected district public defender for Weakley and Obion counties.

Weekly Print Day For Enterprise Moves to Thursday: It wasn’t an easy decision, but the management and team of the Dresden Enterprise newspaper has opted to adjust its distribution day to Thursdays of every week. This change will take effect Aug. 18.

Brundige Named Mayor of the Year: (Aug. 17) — Martin Mayor Randy Brundige has been named the 2022 Mayor of the Year by the Tennessee Municipal League at its 82nd Annual Conference in Gatlinburg.

Dresden Receives Municipal League Award for Excellence in Fire Services: When fatal multi-state tornados struck Tennessee on Dec. 10, 2021, the city of Dresden was one of many communities left devastated by the storms, losing its city hall, police department, and fire department while still needing to provide services and aid in rescue efforts for citizens.

The Dresden Fire Department has continued to protect and serve their community, while dealing with their own loss. For their efforts, the Tennessee Municipal League presented Dresden with an award for Excellence in Fire Services.

Introducing Myself (Dresden Enterprise’s New Editor): In case you’re wondering who the heck I am, let me take a moment to introduce myself. My name is Ron Park, and as of Aug. 11, I became the new editor of the Dresden Enterprise. Former editor, Sabrina Bates, has taken a position as Magic Valley Publishing’s regional news editor, and our mutual boss, Daniel Richardson, offered me Sabrina’s spot – and, after some deliberation, I took him up on that offer.

Clerk & Master Regina VanCleave Lauded for Exemplary Leadership: (Aug. 24) — Weakley County Clerk & Master Regina VanCleave has recently received overwhelming commendation for her service as an exemplary President of the Tennessee Association of Property Tax Professionals (TAPTP) Conference.

Mayor Bynum Appointed to Chair Regional Advisory Council: Delta Regional Authority (DRA) recently announced Jake Bynum has been appointed as 2022-2023 Chairman of the Delta Leadership Network (DLN) Regional Advisory Council. Bynum, a 2017 graduate of DRA’s Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy, was appointed by DRA Federal Co-Chairman Dr. Corey Wiggins to lead DLI’s alumni network.

Dresden Resident Receives Blessing of a Home: When the tornado hit Dresden on Dec. 10, 2021, many people became unable to stay at their own properties, due to damage. Cathy Gallimore was one of those people. Her house was damaged beyond repair and without home insurance, leaving her with few options for rebuilding. That was where God’s Pit Crew stepped in. In just three weeks, these volunteers worked day and night building a new home for Cathy at the corner of Main and Cedar Street in Dresden.