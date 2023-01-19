McKenzie Earns Road Sweep at Gleason

By Jim Steele

Special to the Enterprise

McKenzie ventured to Gleason Thursday night and left with a pair of basketball victories.

The Lady Rebels claimed a 53-41 victory while the Rebels were 78-55 victors.

The Lady Rebels locked up with the host Lady Bulldogs in a battle of two teams who met in the state semifinals a year ago. For three quarters it was a close game.

However, in the final frame, McKenzie limited Gleason to a scant five points to close out the victory. McKenzie improved to 11-5 on the year with the win. Gleason falls to 11-6 with the loss.

Autumn Mingle led Gleason with 13 points and had all five of the Lady Bulldogs’ points in the final stanza before fouling out. Ava Sawyers tossed in three triples for nine points. Kaylee Tucker also scored nine. Sophie Wilson added eight.

Kylie Reynolds led McKenzie with 17. Briley Auvenshine tossed in 12, Katie Chesser delivered seven, Sophie Pate six, and Mikaela Reynolds five.

In the nightcap, McKenzie was firmly in control from the outset. The Rebels built a 31-14 lead in the first quarter and extended it to a 55-28 margin by halftime.

The Rebel defense led to many turnovers and steals which resulted in easy buckets. Drake Lehmkuhl’s 11 points in the third period paced Gleason, but it wasn’t enough.

Lehmkuhl finished with 25 while Kylan Borneman pitched in 12.

Bryson Steele led the Rebels with 17 points, Tate Surber scored 16, Marquez Taylor deposited 14 and Hayden Garrett recorded 11.

Gleason falls to 1-15 while McKenzie is 8-3.

Gleason had a pivotal district battle at Huntingdon Friday night (results not available because of the early holiday deadline) and will hit the road to Greenfield on Jan.17. West Carroll is at Gleason on Jan. 20.