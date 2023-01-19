2022 Dresden High Football Banquet

SENIORS HONORED – Bottom Row (L to R): Jayson Ritz, Mace Wilson, Deangelo Lambert, Cayson Pittman, Jayden Dolack, and Mark Lee Maddox. Back Row (L to R): Brock Ellis, Jaylon Mitchell, Eli Patterson, Raymond Johnson, Hunter Hamilton, Tatum Oliver, and Maconnell Forrester.

Region 6A 1st Team All-Region – Bottom Row (L to R): Tatum Oliver (Defensive Player of the Year), Deangelo Lambert, Raymond Johnson, and Nick Turnbow. Back Row (L to R): Tristan Jett, Will Kibbler, Cameron Schlicht and Milo Pflueger.

CHUCK WEST 12TH MAN AWARD – The recipient of the 2022 Chuck West 12th Man Award went to the late Richard Adams and was presented to his family. Richard gave many years to the youth football program and middle school program of Dresden and his legacy will live on.

Members of his family: his wife Joy Adams, daughter, Marla Adams Rook, and son Clay Adams. Also, pictured are former Lions, Daniel Harris and Dale Hutcherson who presented the award.

Academic Award for having a 3.7 to 4.0 GPA – Front row (L to R): Mark Lee Maddox, Jayson Ritz, Tanner Thomas, Jayden Dolack, Reese Bell, and Cameron Schlicht. Back Row (L to R): Tanner Oliver, Tristan Jett, Tatum Oliver, Hayden Poore, Parker Scott, Will Childs, Chris Mann, Micah Wingate, Milo Pflueger, and Brody Taylor.