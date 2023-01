TSWA Recognizes All-State Football in Classes 1A, 2A, 3A

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced all-state football teams for three classes in Division I on Wednesday for the 2022 season.

Class 1A

OFFENSE

QB – Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie, Sr.

RB – Marquez Taylor, McKenzie, Sr.

K – Zach Aird, McKenzie, Sr.

DEFENSE

LB – Rashad McCreary, McKenzie, Sr.

ATH – Tatum Oliver, Dresden, Sr.

Class 2A

DEFENSE

LB – Gage Smith, Union City, Sr.

LB – Hayden Smith, Westview, Sr.

DB – Quincy Hamilton, Westview, Sr.

Tennessee Sports Writers Association is comprised of writers and editors and college sports information directors who work in sports in the state of Tennessee.