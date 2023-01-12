Developing Story: Graffiti Prompts Investigation

School administrators were notified early this week of an incident involving graffiti in a restroom at Dresden High School. The incident was immediately addressed on the school level. Law enforcement and affected students and parents were contacted. The graffiti was located and removed. Students identified as having a part in the incident face disciplinary action.

“Weakley County Schools does not condone this type of behavior,” said Randy Frazier, Director of Schools. “Our schools provide activities and programs that promote inclusivity. Students are required to adhere to our district’s policies while they are present and inside any of our school facilities or at school functions. We ask that parents and guardians help by having conversations with children at home about the concepts and consequences of violence, discrimination, and hate.”

Weakley County Schools will not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, handicap, national origin, gender, age, political affiliation or beliefs.

Anonymously report a safety concern 24/7/365 by visiting the website weakleycountyschools-tn. safeschoolsalert.com . The website provides the option to anonymously report via mobile app, text, web, email, or phone.

