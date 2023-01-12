City of Martin to celebrate 150 years with slate of events

The City of Martin, located in Weakley County, officially announces its Sesquicentennial Year celebration. Martin is the first city in the state to partner with the Tennessee Valley Authority in providing an electric vehicle fast-charging station as part of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and TVA’s “Fast Charge Network.” The city is also home to the University of Tennessee at Martin.

This 150-year anniversary celebration of the West Tennessee city kicks off this month with events set throughout the next year and a half.

“I remember being part of the Centennial Celebration and am thankful to be here to celebrate this Sesquicentennial year,” Martin Mayor Randy Brundige said.

The City of Martin will begin this month (January 2023) a year-long digital campaign that highlights City of Martin history, which will run throughout the celebration. A website is currently live where people can find out more information of celebratory events and will be updated as more details are confirmed at www.cityofmartin.net/150th.

The official kickoff to the sesquicentennial celebration will be on July 1, 2023, with a concert on The Stage in festival park downtown, followed by a July 4th special celebration with the opening of a time capsule, burying a new time capsule, and a spectacular fireworks celebration at the Martin Recreation Complex.

The full celebration will conclude in June 2024.

The City of Martin was founded in 1873 and named after Captain William Martin, a prosperous landowner who settled in 1838, and was incorporated in 1874. Two principal industries were developed in Martin in the early 1880’s, the Martin Roller Mills Company and the Martin Planing Mill.

The city has been a pioneer of higher education since the year 1900 when Hall Moody Institute, the first advanced educational institution, was established. In 1927, the school became The University of Tennessee Junior College and became a senior college in 1951, when it was named The University of Tennessee Martin Branch. In 1967, it officially became The University of Tennessee at Martin, a primary campus of the

University of Tennessee. The University is perhaps one of the most important factors contributing to the growth and development of the City of Martin.

“We look forward to honoring our past, present, and future during this sesquicentennial year,” stated Mayor Brundige.

The City of Martin encourages everyone to visit the website and City of Martin social media platforms (Facebook and Instagram) to find out more information regarding events and activities related to the sesquicentennial. Anyone who would like to volunteer to serve on various committees associated with the celebratory events and activities, email info@cityofmartin.net or call Martin City Hall at 731-587-3126.

Tentative Schedule of Events

January 2023 Digital Media: Historical Appreciation Then and Now

January 2023-May 2023: Collection of items for new time capsule (see website for acceptable items) and engage Charger students with “What I Love About Martin” Art pieces and Writings, Martin Sesquicentennial Photography and Art Contest Announced

July 1, 2023: Official Sesquicentennial Kickoff Concert, The Stage, Historic Downtown Martin; Sesquicentennial Podcast Series Begins

July 4, 2023: Opening of Centennial Time Capsule at CE Weldon Building and Ceremonial Sealing of Sesquicentennial Capsule

July 4, 2023: Sesquicentennial Fireworks Celebration

July 29, 2023: Martin Farmers Market Sesquicentennial Celebration of Local Farmers

Sept. 2-9, 2023: Tennessee Soybean Festival 30th Anniversary and 150 Years of Martin MusicFest

Oct. 7, 2023: Martober Fest Sesquicentennial Edition

December 2023: Sesquicentennial Christmas: Historical Holiday Season

January 2024: MLK/Martin Training School Celebration

Feb. 29, 2024: Town and Gown Celebration, Martin Event Center

April 2024: Historical Seminar/Walking Tours

May-June 2024: Martin Community Band and Sesquicentennial Summer Music Series (Thursday nights)

June 27, 2024: Concert Finale and Laser Light Show at The Stage in Historic Downtown Martin.