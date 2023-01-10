“Operation Dark Crystal” Nets Dozens of Indictments and Arrests
HUNTINGDON – An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll County has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. Today, during an extensive roundup involving numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized, and a search warrant was secured.
“Operation Dark Crystal,” led by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and 24th Judicial Drug Task Force began in September 2021. During the investigation, authorities conducted multiple controlled purchases, surveillance, and research.
On January 3rd, the Carroll County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging 61 people in connection to the ongoing investigation. Today, more than 90 officers from 15 agencies participated in a roundup to bring the individuals into custody. Along with TBI, the participating agencies include Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Drug Enforcement Administration, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Bruceton Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, 27th Judicial Drug Task Force, Big Sandy Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bolivar Police Department, and the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
At the time of this release, 47 individuals had been taken into custody, 46 of whom were charged as a result of the indictments. Each individual was booked into the Carroll County Jail on bonds ranging from $50,000 and $2,000,000.
- Andra L. Adams (DOB: 6/22/69), Huntingdon: 1 count – Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine); bond: $100,000
- Billy R. Anderson (DOB: 5/27/79), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $500,000
- Hunter Birdwell (DOB: 10/26/96), Bruceton: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine), 1 count – Sale of Counterfeit Controlled Substance; bond: $150,000
- Jessie F. Butler (DOB: 8/28/97, McKenzie: 1 count – Sale of Methamphetamine; 1 count – Aggravated Child Endangerment; bond: $250,000
- Torrie Carter (DOB: 9/25/79), Lavinia: 6 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $1,000,000
- Lindsey Cary (DOB: 2/12/94), Huntingdon: 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $100,000
- Jarood Cherry (DOB: 6/30/93), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $100,000
- Stacy Cochran (DOB: 1/28/78), Huntingdon: 4 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $1,000,000
- Haley Craig (DOB: 12/28/97), McKenzie: 1 count – Facilitation of the Manufacture, Delivery, Sale of Schedule II (Methamphetamine); bond: $50,000
- Candace Davidson (DOB: 12/23/82), Bruceton: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000
- Victor D. Foster (DOB: 10/11/63), Huntingdon: 4 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000
- Justin R. Gateley (DOB: 1/24/92), Cedar Grove: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000
- Latoyia A. Gordon (DOB: 9/19/80), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale: bond: $100,000
- Candis N. Highsmith (DOB: 6/25/81), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000
- Brittany N. Hill (DOB: 6/10/91), McKenzie: 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $500,000
- Jonathan P. Hill (DOB: 9/13/78), McKenzie: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $250,000
- Jerry D. Hilliard (DOB: 2/27/65), Huntingdon: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $150,000
- Gabriel Hillsman (DOB: 8/13/76), Atwood: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $1,000,000
- Patrick J. Holbrook (DOB: 11/12/72), Trezevant: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000
- Marcus Holder (DOB: 10/14/71), Huntingdon: 1 count – Sale of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine); bond: $500,000
- Hannah N. Hollingsworth (DOB: 6/18/98), Hollow Rock: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000
- Samantha A. Hughes (DOB: 10/25/94), McKenzie: 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine), 1 count – Aggravated Child Endangerment; bond: $300,000
- Johnnyez C. Johnson (DOB: 2/4/99), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, Burglary, 1 count – Theft of Property between $1,000 – $2,500, 1 count – Vandalism between $2,500 – $10,000; bond: $250,000
- Amy E. Ledford (DOB: 5/17/77), Paris: 1 count – Sale of Methamphetamine; bond: $250,000
- Micah J. Leite (DOB: 8/17/94), Murfreesboro: 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for the Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $250,000
- Carlos L. Milton (DOB: 7/2/85), McKenzie: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $1,000,000
- Tracy Myles (DOB: 8/12/66), Huntingdon: 4 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, 2 counts – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $250,000
- Adrian Nesbitt (DOB: 1/12/88), McKenzie: 5 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000
- Jamie O’Mahony (DOB: 7/28/99), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000
- Pappas Pearson (DOB: 9/12/68), Huntingdon: 3 counts – Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine); bond: $100,000
- Gabrielle Phillips (DOB: 11/14/88), Huntingdon: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for the Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $100,000
- Samantha Rhea (DOB: 1/19/83), Lavinia: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000
- Stella L. Siggers (DOB: 11/2/78), Huntingdon: 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for the Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $100,000
- Markus Sneed (DOB: 4/12/84), McKenzie: 1 count – Sale of Methamphetamine; bond: $100,000
- Herbert Strayhorn (DOB: 2/5/62), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000
- Arthur A. Teas Sr. (DOB: 6/25/59), McKenzie: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $250,000. During today’s arrest, Teas was charged with additional counts of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Marquez M. Tharpe (DOB: 7/18/78), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000
- John Todd (DOB: 4/19/80), Camden: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000
- Opal Travis (DOB: 10/28/59), McKenzie: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000
- Jonathon Tripplett (DOB: 8/30/87), Trezevant: 5 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $2,000,000
- Rickey Warlick (DOB: 8/28/80), Huntingdon: 3 counts – Criminal Responsibility for the Conduct of Another (Sale of Cocaine); bond:$1,000,000
- Linda C. Warren (DOB: 9/20/79), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $250,000
- Kendall Weatherford (DOB: 3/26/64), McKenzie: 4 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000
- Jimmie K. Williams (DOB: 12/13/65), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $250,000
- Charlotte Winberry (DOB: 9/25/82), Atwood: 3 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $250,000
- Sherrie D. Wisdom (DOB: 6/30/72), Hollow Rock: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $2,000,000
Additional arrests:
- George G. Freeland Jr. (DOB: 6/25/73), Humboldt: 1 count – Failure to Appear (Gibson County)
This remains an active and ongoing investigation. More indictments and arrests are expected.