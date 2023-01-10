 Skip to content

“Operation Dark Crystal” Nets Dozens of Indictments and Arrests

| |

HUNTINGDON – An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll County has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals.  Today, during an extensive roundup involving numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized, and a search warrant was secured.

“Operation Dark Crystal,” led by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and 24th Judicial Drug Task Force began in September 2021.  During the investigation, authorities conducted multiple controlled purchases, surveillance, and research.

On January 3rd, the Carroll County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging 61 people in connection to the ongoing investigation.  Today, more than 90 officers from 15 agencies participated in a roundup to bring the individuals into custody.  Along with TBI, the participating agencies include Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Drug Enforcement Administration, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Bruceton Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, 27th Judicial Drug Task Force, Big Sandy Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bolivar Police Department, and the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

At the time of this release, 47 individuals had been taken into custody, 46 of whom were charged as a result of the indictments.  Each individual was booked into the Carroll County Jail on bonds ranging from $50,000 and $2,000,000.

  1. Andra L. Adams (DOB: 6/22/69), Huntingdon: 1 count – Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine); bond: $100,000
  2. Billy R. Anderson (DOB: 5/27/79), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $500,000
  3. Hunter Birdwell (DOB: 10/26/96), Bruceton: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine), 1 count – Sale of Counterfeit Controlled Substance; bond: $150,000
  4. Jessie F. Butler (DOB: 8/28/97, McKenzie: 1 count – Sale of Methamphetamine; 1 count – Aggravated Child Endangerment; bond: $250,000
  5. Torrie Carter (DOB:  9/25/79), Lavinia:  6 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $1,000,000
  6. Lindsey Cary (DOB: 2/12/94), Huntingdon: 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $100,000
  7. Jarood Cherry (DOB: 6/30/93), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $100,000
  8. Stacy Cochran (DOB: 1/28/78), Huntingdon: 4 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $1,000,000
  9. Haley Craig (DOB: 12/28/97), McKenzie: 1 count – Facilitation of the Manufacture, Delivery, Sale of Schedule II (Methamphetamine); bond: $50,000
  10. Candace Davidson (DOB: 12/23/82), Bruceton: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000
  11. Victor D. Foster (DOB: 10/11/63), Huntingdon: 4 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000
  12. Justin R. Gateley (DOB: 1/24/92), Cedar Grove: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000
  13. Latoyia A. Gordon (DOB: 9/19/80), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale: bond: $100,000
  14. Candis N. Highsmith (DOB: 6/25/81), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000
  15. Brittany N. Hill (DOB: 6/10/91), McKenzie: 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $500,000
  16. Jonathan P. Hill (DOB: 9/13/78), McKenzie: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $250,000
  17. Jerry D. Hilliard (DOB: 2/27/65), Huntingdon: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $150,000
  18. Gabriel Hillsman (DOB: 8/13/76), Atwood: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $1,000,000
  19. Patrick J. Holbrook (DOB: 11/12/72), Trezevant: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000
  20. Marcus Holder (DOB: 10/14/71), Huntingdon: 1 count – Sale of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine); bond: $500,000
  21. Hannah N. Hollingsworth (DOB: 6/18/98), Hollow Rock: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000
  22. Samantha A. Hughes (DOB: 10/25/94), McKenzie: 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine), 1 count – Aggravated Child Endangerment; bond: $300,000
  23. Johnnyez C. Johnson (DOB: 2/4/99), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, Burglary, 1 count – Theft of Property between $1,000 – $2,500, 1 count – Vandalism between $2,500 – $10,000; bond: $250,000
  24. Amy E. Ledford (DOB: 5/17/77), Paris: 1 count – Sale of Methamphetamine; bond: $250,000
  25. Micah J. Leite (DOB: 8/17/94), Murfreesboro: 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for the Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $250,000
  26. Carlos L. Milton (DOB: 7/2/85), McKenzie: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $1,000,000
  27. Tracy Myles (DOB: 8/12/66), Huntingdon: 4 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, 2 counts – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $250,000
  28. Adrian Nesbitt (DOB: 1/12/88), McKenzie: 5 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000
  29. Jamie O’Mahony (DOB: 7/28/99), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000
  30. Pappas Pearson (DOB: 9/12/68), Huntingdon: 3 counts – Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine); bond: $100,000
  31. Gabrielle Phillips (DOB: 11/14/88), Huntingdon: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for the Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $100,000
  32. Samantha Rhea (DOB: 1/19/83), Lavinia: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000
  33. Stella L. Siggers (DOB: 11/2/78), Huntingdon: 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for the Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $100,000
  34. Markus Sneed (DOB: 4/12/84), McKenzie: 1 count – Sale of Methamphetamine; bond: $100,000
  35. Herbert Strayhorn (DOB: 2/5/62), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000
  36. Arthur A. Teas Sr. (DOB: 6/25/59), McKenzie: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $250,000.  During today’s arrest, Teas was charged with additional counts of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  37. Marquez M. Tharpe (DOB: 7/18/78), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000
  38. John Todd (DOB: 4/19/80), Camden: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000
  39. Opal Travis (DOB: 10/28/59), McKenzie: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000
  40. Jonathon Tripplett (DOB: 8/30/87), Trezevant: 5 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $2,000,000
  41. Rickey Warlick (DOB: 8/28/80), Huntingdon: 3 counts – Criminal Responsibility for the Conduct of Another (Sale of Cocaine); bond:$1,000,000
  42. Linda C. Warren (DOB: 9/20/79), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $250,000
  43. Kendall Weatherford (DOB: 3/26/64), McKenzie: 4 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000
  44. Jimmie K. Williams (DOB: 12/13/65), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $250,000
  45. Charlotte Winberry (DOB: 9/25/82), Atwood: 3 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $250,000
  46. Sherrie D. Wisdom (DOB: 6/30/72), Hollow Rock: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $2,000,000

Additional arrests:

  1. George G. Freeland Jr. (DOB: 6/25/73), Humboldt: 1 count – Failure to Appear (Gibson County)

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.  More indictments and arrests are expected.

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment