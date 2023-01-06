WKLTRG to Host Public Recovery Update Jan. 19

DRESDEN, Tenn. – Weakley County Long Term Recovery Group will host a Community Recovery Update for the public on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 6pm at the McWherter Civic Center in Dresden. The meeting will include a brief overview of the WCLTRG partnerships and work, an introduction of board members, and a financial summary presentation of work for the year 2022. WCLTRG will continue to hold monthly Community Recovery Update meetings for the public going forward.

Martin Business Association has announced a grant funding opportunity for business owners in the Dresden, TN area who were impacted by the December 10, 2021, tornado. The MBA Tornado Relief Grants will award selected applicants up to $3,000.00 to aid in the repair of physical property losses not fully covered by insurance or other sources. The MBA Tornado Relief Grant application can be completed and submitted at https://form.jotform.com/222155220900138. For more information or assistance in applying for Martin Business Association Tornado Relief Grants, please contact WCLTRG Program Coordinator, Misti Pequignot, at (731) 699-7913 or weakleypc@unitedway.tn.org

As of December 21st, WCLTRG Allocations Committee has facilitated the payment of $197,698.37 to meet the needs of survivors in case management since its inception.

Auto: $7,077.65

Construction: $71,455.89

Furniture/Appliances: $42,041.96

Home Repairs: $27,499.53

Household: $423.64

Housing: $12,420.00

Services: $19,100.47

Storage: $900.00

Supplies: $16,714.23

Personal Care: $65.00

Total: $197,698.37

Funding has been provided by Dresden Church of Christ, Dresden First Baptist Church, Dresden Rotary Club, Greenfield Church of Christ, Lebanon Church of Christ, Lutheran Disaster Relief, and the Weakley County Baptist Association. These organizations provided $200,920 in assistance to survivors prior to the creation of the WCLTRG in addition to food, toiletries, appliances, and clothing.

The following case management update was provided by UMCOR on December 20, 2022:

Homeowners with Repair and/or Rebuild Needs: 6

Renters with Relocation and/or Housing to be Determined: 10

Closed Cases: 77

Awaiting Assignment to Case Manager: 23

Open Cases: 38

The Recovery Center is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to support survivors locally. The center is currently staffed by the Program Coordinator and two case managers. Walk-ins are welcome or you can contact the center by calling (731) 699-7913.