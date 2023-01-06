Martha A. Akin 1915 – 2022

Martha Adrain Moseley Akin of Kenton and previously Greenfield, passed away on the 19th of December. Martha was the fifth of seven children of Peter B. Moseley and Lena Elam Moseley. With beautiful auburn red hair, brown eyes, and freckles, this precocious little girl was blessed with an abundant amount of curiosity and determination. Voted wittiest in her senior class, Martha’s quick sense of humor and resiliency helped her get through some hard times, especially during the depression years.

After graduating from high school in 1933, Martha began working for her Aunt Kate, the owner of the Style Shop in Greenfield, until 1945, the year she married her husband, Joe Akin. Martha and Joe were married in Corinth, Mississippi, and then traveled to Oak Ridge, Tennessee where Joe was employed at the Oak Ridge Arsenal. In 1947, they moved back to Greenfield and Joe began working as a self-employed local deliveryman for the Sealtest Milk Company. With Martha at his side, Joe continued this business until 1967. He passed away in 1970 at the age of 69. Martha enjoyed a variety of jobs in her lifetime as a business partner with her husband, a clerk and seamstress at the Remnant House in Greenfield, a manager of the Levi Shoe Store, and an assistant librarian at the Greenfield Library. Martha has had many travels in her lifetime. They included numerous trips to Colorado and California as well as vacations in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. Martha was a lifelong member of the Greenfield Church of Christ and read her Bible daily. She was blessed with 107 years of an amazing life and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Martha leaves behind her three children; Dane Akin of Aptos, California, Ellen (Steve) Williams of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Carol (Steve) Bowlin of Kenton, Tennessee; three grandchildren; Christopher (Luvisa) Williams, Lori Williams, and Ryan Bowlin; three step-grandchildren Dana Box, Stephanie Mahan, and Dawn Clark; eight great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Tuesday, December 27, at Williams Funeral Home. Visitation was on December 26 and on Tuesday, prior to the funeral.

