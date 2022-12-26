Local Schools Partner with Rolling Thunder to Provide Gifts for Veterans

Weakley County Schools teamed up with the Martin chapter of Rolling Thunder TN-6 to help make Christmas merrier for veterans this year.

Rolling Thunder contacted the school district about a potential partnership to supply an item for a Christmas care package for residents at the Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Humboldt. Students, families, and various school groups were honored to work together to gather donations to purchase body wash as a part of each gift box.

“Rolling Thunder is proud that the schools worked with us to provide a Christmas package for some very special individuals,” said Rolling Thunder member David Hawks. “There are 100 residents there and we appreciate the support in making sure these good people have a gift this Christmas.”

TN State Veterans Home Activity Director Carol Holt said that the gesture was heartwarming to many people.

“The gift touched every veteran and their family members. Mr. Johnny Sams and all of Rolling Thunder blesses us with assistance whenever we call on them. Their help pulling in Weakley County Schools as a partner to contribute means a lot to our group here. Projects like this make a huge impact on the quality of life for each veteran and their families,” she said.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier expressed appreciation for the chance to contribute.

“Weakley County Schools appreciates the opportunity to help with a present for veterans this Christmas. Rolling Thunder does great work and we are honored to a part of it,” he said.

For more on Weakley County Schools, visit weakleycountyschools.com.