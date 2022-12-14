Ronnie Dean Crowell 1943 – 2022

Mr. Ronnie Dean Crowell of South Fulton passed away in his sleep at home on December 3, 2022 at the age of 79. Visitation was Tuesday night, December 6th, from 5-7 PM and on Wednesday, December 7th at 10 AM at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. The family was there to welcome friends and relatives. The funeral service followed visitation at 11 AM with burial afterwards at Sunset Cemetery in Dresden. Pastor Markus McClure officiated.

The pallbearers who served were: Mr. Ethan Crowell of Columbia, Mr. Jeff

Walters of Martin, Mr. Jason Walters of Martin, Mr. Jason Carter of Murray, Ky, Mr. Wade Carter of Murray, Ky, and Mr. Joey Hinson of Mt. Juliet.

Ron was born at home on August 6th, 1943 in Palmersville. He was the only child of Mr. James Crowell and Mrs. Dorothy Danner Crowell. He was the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. James Hubert Danner of Dresden who were influential in his life. He graduated valedictorian of Palmersville High School in 1961. He attended and graduated from UT Martin in 1965 where he earned a degree in education and began teaching at Dresden High School and South Fulton High School.

After a few years of teaching, he decided to change careers and was hired by Goodyear Tire in Union City in 1972. He worked in the Banbury Department for a few years until he was promoted to the office where his mathematical skills were put to use as he was on the quality control team. He would dedicate 36 years of his life to the service of Goodyear. During this time, he began doing taxes and built a profitable tax business out of his home called Crowell Tax Service, which he operated up until his death. His ability to remember numbers and process taxes was exceptional and his clients were always grateful.

When he was fifty-two years old, Ronnie repented of his sins and was baptized at Sunswept

Baptist Church in Union City. For twenty-seven years he served the Lord Jesus and grew in his faith. These past fifteen years, he has been a member of Pentecostal Tabernacle in Water Valley, KY. Ronnie was an extravert and loved the company of people. He always had a smile on his face and was eager to give out hugs or help someone in need.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Susan Crowell of South Fulton; his son, Dr. Shaun Crowell of Columbia; his three grandchildren, Ms. Elizabeth Crowell of Spring Hill, Ms. Ashley Crowell of Margate, England, and Mr. Ethan Crowell of Columbia; his half brothers and sisters, Mr. Jim Crowell of Big Sandy, Mrs. Kathy Crowell Lowe of Wildersville, Mr. Larry Walters of Dresden, Mr. Frankie Walters of Martin, and Mr. Dale Walters of South Fulton. He was preceded in death by his parents and half brother, Mr. Gerald Walters.

Paid Obituary: Bowlin Funeral Home