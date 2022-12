Michael James Hester, 48, passed away Friday, Nov. 11. Memorial services will be Saturday, Dec. 10, at the First United Methodist Church, Martin, TN at 1:00 PM. There will be a Celebration of Life after the services at the American Legion Post #55, Martin, TN. He was born May 13, 1974 to the late Arthur and Judy Hester. Murphy Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.