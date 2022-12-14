Local Libraries Receive Tech Grants

Senator John Stevens, Representative Tandy Darby and Secretary of State Tre Hargett have shown support to the Martin Public Library and Ned R. McWherter Weakley County Library by helping to secure technology grants from the state for both libraries.

The Martin Public Library received a $6,544 technology grant, which they will use to purchase computers, software and tablets. The Ned R. McWherter Weakley County Library received $1,102 to buy new computers.

“These funds will allow our citizens to access a wealth of knowledge and services through our libraries,” said Sen. Stevens. “Keeping our libraries technologically up to date gives our citizens the ability to educate themselves and enrich their lives free of charge. These grants are greatly needed and much appreciated.”

“Our public libraries are such an important asset for our communities because they provide our residents with access to valuable resources that enrich their lives,” said Rep. Darby. “These funds will ensure that continues. I congratulate everyone who was involved in securing these funds and I thank Sec. Hargett for his support.”

Technology Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State. Tennessee libraries use Technology Grant funds to purchase or replace computers, software, networking hardware, technology training and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Whether it’s researching school projects, applying for jobs or conducting other business we do online every day, many Tennesseans rely on their local public library to access technology,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate everything Sen. Stevens and Rep. Darby are doing to support Tennessee libraries.”

This year, $320,000 in Technology Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 83 public libraries across Tennessee. Technology Grants are funded by Tennessee state government and the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

In addition to the Technology Grants, the Library & Archives administers Technology Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grants, Library Construction Grants and Archive Development Grants. To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/tsla-grants.