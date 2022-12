Gerold Gay Mansfield, 52, of Dresden, passed away Monday, Dec. 5. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, at 1 pm at Bowlin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Unity Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday at the funeral home from 10 am until service time at 1 pm. He was born June 22, 1970 to the late Jerry James Mansfield and Rosalynn Chambers Mansfield.