Newly Elected Dresden Mayor and Aldermen Sworn-In

City of Dresden board members, elected in the Nov. 8 municipal election, recited their oaths of office during a swearing-in ceremony at Dresden City Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 23, which was administered by General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore, who also serves as Dresden City Judge,

The position of mayor and three of the six alderman seats on the ballot were filled by newly elected board members as follows: Dresden Mayor Mark Maddox, Alderman Gwin Anderson (incumbent), and new Aldermen Curtis Doran and Dale Hutcherson.

The other three aldermen seats, which won’t be on the ballot until Nov. of 2024, remain filled by Aldermen Willie Parker, Ralph Cobb and Kenneth Moore.

Family members and friends of those elected to the board were present to show their support.

As the ceremony got underway, newly elected Mayor Mark Maddox welcomed everyone in attendance and addressed the crowd saying:

“To God who has blessed us immeasurably, I give thanks.

“I give thanks to the board of aldermen – the three that are veterans and the three new aldermen; to Judge Moore; to City Recorder Jennifer Branscum; to all employees of Dresden; and to all of the citizens of Dresden:

“First, I’d like to say thanks to you for being here, our families and friends, and all of you who took time today to celebrate with us, as a new government moves into City Hall.

“We appreciate your sharing this time with us. Congratulations to the three alderman winners. I join you in your election celebration! I join you and the rest of the board in the honor of serving our town.

“To our families, I offer thanks for putting up with us during the campaign. Thanks in advance for what you will put up with over the next four years. We truly appreciate your help.

“Now let us begin the work. We will work together to bring unity to our government, so those that watch from within Dresden – the citizens of Dresden – can witness leadership at its best. We will not always agree, but we can always listen to each other and find the common ground that is best for our town. My hope is that we will not let ego or personal agendas stand in the way of doing better for our citizens.

“We will work together to realize a community where we can help each other and no one is left out, an inviting community where industry can thrive, and people can find meaningful things to do that impact their world positively.

“Using our common sense, our common passion for this town, and love for each other, we can silence the naysayers and those who wish to tear us down and empower those who want to help the people of Dresden to prosper. We can build a Dresden that we will be proud to pass on to the next generation of leaders, the next generation of doers, and the next generation of a great City.”

Addressing Judge Moore, Mayor Maddox said, “Your Honor, please swear-in the alderman, then the mayor, and with the help of God, let us begin the work!”

After the Board members recited their oath of office, Mayor Maddox recognized past Dresden Board members, including: Joyce Hurt, who previously served as mayor and alderwoman; current city department heads – Public Works Director Josh Lassiter, Fire Chief Paul Hutcherson, Dresden Police Officer Bryan Chandler, Parks and Recreation Director Joey Winstead, Police Clerk Toya Bell, and Finance Director Carla Edwards.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, each of the newcomers elected to Dresden’s City Board responded to questions posed by the Enterprise.

The new Board members come from varied backgrounds, but they all have in common a long history of making significant contributions to their hometown.

All three new Board members were born and raised in the Dresden area, where they attended school, participated in community activities, and were involved in volunteer work.

Mayor Mark Maddox

Mayor Mark Maddox has an extensive background in education and government.

He has served as a teacher, principal, and supervisor for over 38 years, and is currently the Director of Student Services for Weakley County Schools. In this position, he manages technology tools for students and teachers, serves as the database administrator and attendance supervisor, writes and administers several grant programs, and supervises the Personal Development Center, which houses the Weakley County Alternative School and Coordinated School Health Programs, Northwest Tennessee Adult Education, and programs in welding and nursing from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology. He also facilitated the use of the building for shelter and recovery after the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado.

Maddox served seven terms in the Tennessee House of Representatives and is a member of the Dresden Industrial Board.

Additionally, Maddox serves as a fill-in preacher at Dresden Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Maddox graduated from Dresden High School, where he excelled in the classroom and on the athletic field. He earned scholarships to Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, where he received degrees in Mathematics and Psychology and a Master of Education in Administrative Leadership.

Maddox and his wife of 30 years, Kerri, have three children. Meyer Blaine is a graduate student at Trinity University. Molly Shannon is a sophomore at Berry College. Mark Lee II is a senior at Dresden High School, where he is the kicker/punter for the football team.

Alderman Dale Hutcherson

Alderman Dale Hutcherson, who is a licensed attorney, said, “My plans, first and foremost, are to work in unity and unison with my fellow aldermen on the City Board, the mayor, and all city employees.

“I believe that all of us have the best interest of our citizens at heart.

“I think we have a great group.

“I look forward to building up teamwork.

“I believe in Economic Development and building this place back up to its former glory and beyond.”

Dale was born and raised in Weakley County, where he attended Dresden High School. While he was a student at Dresden, Dale played football, basketball and baseball, and served as student body President. Dale was a decorated athlete including earning First Team All-State honors as the Quarterback for the Dresden Lions and helping lead his team to Dresden’s first playoff victory in over two decades.

He is a graduate of Rhodes College, where he served as a college football coach for quarterbacks, receivers and defensive backs.

Dale is a proud alumnus of the University of Oregon Sports Law Institute, which he attended in Eugene, Oregon, and completed in 2016.

He earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law where he graduated in May of 2018.

Dale, his wife, Samantha Hutcherson, and their daughter, Mila Hutcherson, reside in Dresden. In addition to spending time with his family and friends, Dale is a member of First Baptist Church in Dresden and has served as a firefighter for the city of Dresden for over 10 years.

Dale states that he loves this community and wishes to serve as a resource for anyone in need during the years to come.

Alderman Curtis Doran

When asked about his plans for the next four years on the Dresden City Board, Alderman Curtis Doran said, “I have been active in the community for a long time – ever since I was about 16. This is just the next step for me.

“I want to do everything I can to help the city get back to where I believe it should be – which is what it was back when I was a kid.

“I want to see us make progress economically and building the city back. I want to see the downtown thrive like it used to. The bigger businesses are out on Highway 22 – manufacturing, restaurants and such. I want to grow businesses out there.”

Doran attended school in Dresden, where he graduated in 1994. He worked at World Color after high school, until it closed approximately six years later. He then began working at Gleason Clay Company, where he has worked the past 22 years.

Doran is president of the Dresden Youth Soccer League, and Dresden Youth Softball and Baseball League. Additionally, Doran has been involved with Dresden Pee Wee Softball since he was 16. “I still enjoy doing it – being around the kids and working with them.

“I love this town. I always have. I just want for it to be the best that it can possibly be.

“I have two sons I’m really proud of – Zach, 26, and Colin, 23, who both graduated from Dresden High School.”

Doran also mentioned his parents, Wesley and Dorothy Doran, who proudly stood beside him as he recited the oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony.

Alderman Gwin Anderson

Alderman Edwin “Gwin” Anderson, who also serves as vice mayor, was re-elected to his 8th term in office as a member of the Dresden Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

When asked about the outcome of the Nov. 8 municipal election, he expressed his appreciation to the citizens of Dresden for re-electing him for another four years.

As for his educational background, Dr. Anderson joined Anderson Eye Care upon receiving his Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis in 1977.

He expanded Anderson Eye Care into having a second location in Paris, and he continues to see patients in both the Dresden and Paris locations.

Dr. Anderson is a member of the Tennessee Optometric Association and American Optometric Association and is board certified in the treatment and management of ocular disease.

He served for 10 years on the Tennessee Board of Optometric Examiners.

Concerning his hobbies, Anderson enjoys travel, photography, skiing, and endurance sports. He has completed 14 marathons, including the Boston Marathon, and two Iron-man triathlons.

In both politics and his professional career, Gwin followed in the footsteps of his father, former Dresden mayor and alderman Dr. William “Joe” Anderson, who served on the Dresden City Board from 1963 to 1979.

Note: The next city board meeting with the new mayor and alderman will be Monday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.