Martin’s Christmas Parade is Saturday

The city of Martin and Martin Kiwanis Club will host the 2022 Christmas parade at 7 p.m., Dec. 5, with a theme of “Christmas Joy.” The parade will start at UT Martin, proceed east on University Street, turn left on Lindell Street and continue through downtown Martin.

Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Hardy Graham Football Stadium parking lot, with judging to begin at 6 p.m. Entries will be judged on demonstration of parade theme, originality, workmanship, overall appearance, creativity and use of color, use of lights and/or animation, best demonstration of Christmas spirit, most beautiful, participation and enthusiasm of entry workers, and overall attractiveness.

Prizes will be awarded as follows in each of two major categories: non-commercial and commercial —first place ($100), second place ($75), and third place ($50). A prize will also be given for the best-decorated vehicle.

Entry forms are available on the Kiwanis website and Facebook page, at Martin Public Library, Martin City Hall, or through EventBrite. The entry fee is $5.

For more information, contact the parade organizers at 731-587-4607, csmit279@utm.edu or slemond@utm.edu.