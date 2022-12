James Curtis “Rabbit” Hearn, 96, of Martin, passed away Friday, Nov. 25 at Jackson-Madison Co. Hospital. Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 2, at 1:00 PM at Murphy Funeral Home, with Rev Sky McCrackin officiating, with burial to follow with Military Honors at East Side Cemetery, Martin. Visitation will be after 11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home until service time. He was born Feb. 17, 1926 to the late Robert A. and Mattie Hornsby Hearn.