County Commissioners Pass 11 Resolutions

By RON PARK

During the Nov. 21 meeting of the Weakley County Legislative Body, commissioners passed 11 resolutions, most of which were given preliminary approval during the Nov. 17 meeting of the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee.

These resolutions included:

*A resolution authorizing budget amendments to the General Purpose School Fund for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. According to County Mayor Jake Bynum, this was just a matter of “maneuvering some money around.”

*A resolution authorizing and operating the transfer of funds to the Board of Education Federal Projects Fund for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier explained that they needed to move $300,000 within the budget, which he said would help them to avoid a cash flow problem and possibly a future finding by auditors.

*Several separate resolutions authorizing budget amendments to the General Fund for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. As Bynum detailed, one of those resolutions involved a nearly $5,000 state grant for additional shelving for the county archives and a $1 per hour pay increase for an archive employee. Another resolution involved an $8,000 grant from the Tennessee Office on Aging and Disability to help local meal programs for senior citizens. One resolution was for $2,000 in educational incentives for two Weakley County Library employees who recently acquired professional certifications. Another resolution was to approve giving previously unpaid certification incentive money from the state to former Property Assessor David Tuck.

*A resolution authorizing General Fund budget amendments within the Sheriff’s Department current fiscal year budget. According to Sheriff Terry McDade, this was to account for payrate adjustments regarding recent personnel and position changes in that department.

*A resolution authorizing budget amendments to the Drug Control Fund for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. McDade said he will be using money from the Drug Control Fund to update officer duty firearms. McDade said that while many of their firearms are over seven years old, it is standard policy to update service firearms every five years. McDade said that they have received a quote for $24,414 for the new weapons – a price that takes into account the trade-in value for the old firearms.

*A resolution authorizing the issuance, sale, and repayment of three-year interfund loan capital outlay notes in an amount not to exceed $220,000. According to Bynum, this is to fund the purchase of a new track hoe for the Highway Department.

***

In other business:

*Bynum invited commissioners to the County Christmas Party on Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the courthouse.

*Monthly financial reports and the veterans service report were both approved.

*Commissioner James Westbrook commented that the annual report for the Weakley County Municipal Electric System shows that the utility provider had a net income of $2.9 million for the last fiscal year. Westbrook also said the company is the biggest taxpaying business in the county.

*Commissioners Wade Cook and David Hawks were reappointed to the Solid Waste Board.

*A list of notaries was approved.

*A surplus property list for the Sheriff’s Department was approved.

*Commissioner Hawks commented on the history and importance of Veterans Day and free speech and asked Mayor Bynum to lead commissioners in a prayer for the community.