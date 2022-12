In the Nov. 17 edition, in the continuation of the Greenfield City Board article on page 3, it was incorrectly stated that photos with Santa would be available from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 3 at “the old Greenfield Banking Company building (now Greenfield City Hall).” Actually, the building that is now the Greenfield City Hall was once the Simmons Bank Building, but the Greenfield Banking Company was never at that location.