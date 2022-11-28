Dresden Board Members Recite Oath of Office 

BY DAVID FISHER

david@magicvalleypublishing.com

City of Dresden board members, elected in the Nov. 8, 2022 municipal election, recited their oaths of office, during a swearing-in ceremony at Dresden City Hall, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, which was administered by General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore, who also serves as Dresden City Judge,

The position of mayor and three of the six alderman seats on the ballot were filled by newly elected board members as follows: Dresden Mayor Mark Maddox; Alderman Gwin Anderson (incumbent); and newcomers – aldermen Curtis Doran and Dale Hutcherson.

The other three aldermen seats, which won’t be on the ballot until Nov. of 2024, remain filled by incumbent aldermen: Willie Parker, Ralph Cobb and Kenneth Moore.

Family members and friends of those elected to the board were present to show their support.

(See complete story in Dec. 1, 2022 edition of the Dresden Enterprise.)