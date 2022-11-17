Public Safety Committee Considers Budget Amendments 

BY DAVID FISHER

david@magicvalleypublishing.com

The Public Safety Committee of the Weakley County Commission met in the conference room at the Weakley County Board of Education on Thursday, November 10, to consider budget resolutions and get an update on the Weakley County Detention Center roof renovation project.

Committee members approved a resolution authorizing budget amendments to the General Fund for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, which provides $11,000 in additional funding awarded to the 27th Judicial District Drug Court Program by the State of Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. This increases the budget to $121,000.

A resolution authorizing budget amendments to the General Fund for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, involves a $2,000 grant awarded to the Weakley County Prevention Coalition. The money, which is earmarked to fund additional drug saturation monitoring, was not completely expended in the previous fiscal year. The resolution calls for the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department to fund payroll and benefits for additional drug saturation monitoring hours. Additionally, the resolution requests additional changes to salaries for employees that will require amendments to the existing budget. The amendment was tabled since Sheriff Terry McDade was not present to explain the details.

A resolution authorizing budget amendments to the Drug Control Fund for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, calls for spending $24,500 of the funds accumulated from collected fines, forfeitures, and penalties through the Drug Control Fund to purchase new service weapons for all Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies. Surplus weapons will be sold at auction to offset the cost. This amendment was also tabled since the sheriff was not present to explain the need for the purchase.

WCSD Roof Replacement Project

The committee reviewed a written progress report on the Weakley County Detention Center roof renovation project from Path, the contractor hired to do the job.

According to the report:

The replacement of the entire roof is underway.

Metal details for coping cap, flashings, and counter flashings have been ordered. Flashing work is being handled on all roof sections. Three courses of all laps with Silver Flash and mesh are also in the contracted services. The completion date is Nov. 17 weather permitting.

The wall flashing details have been installed to prevent any moisture getting into the system. The KEE (brand of product) membrane, counterflashing, and metal details will be added in the next week. The metal has been ordered and should be delivered soon.

The secure ceiling installation takes place the week of Nov. 14, 2022. During December, the lightning arrest system will be installed, exhaust fans will be installed as they are delivered, and the alarm system upgrades will also begin installation in December.

The sheriff’s area roof top HVAC unit and controls will be replaced mid-February or earlier if they ship earlier than scheduled.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned.