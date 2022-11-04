Westview Band Wins Awards in Illinois

The Westview High School Marching Band completed its competition season Saturday, Oct. 29, with an overnight trip to Pickneyville, Illinois. Pickneyville High School hosted the competition at its school that afternoon.

The Westview Band earned a second-place overall award in Class 2A, with percussion placing third. Drum major Alyssa Chua earned a first-place award in the Class 2A Drum Major category.

Following the competition at the high school, band members were invited to participate in the city’s annual Halloween celebration that included a Mardi Gras parade. This tradition celebrated its 100th anniversary this year in Pickneyville. Bands are invited to march and perform in the parade decorated in holiday attire, and they are judged against other bands.

Westview Band brought home a third-place overall award from the parade, competing against 15 other bands. Senior members of Westview Band accepted the awards, including Zeke Ivy, Christopher Oestenson, Owen Oelrich, Nathan Reese, Alina Armega, Katelee Roberts, Alyssa Chua, Justin Warren.

The band is under the direction of Mike Tucker and Jennifer Cupples. Auxiliary coaches include Rebecca Steele and Misty McGregor.