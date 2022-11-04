Veterans Day Events Scheduled

Several events honoring veterans will be held in various locations throughout Weakley County on or leading up to Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Gleason School

Gleason School will proudly present its annual Veterans Day Program on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 9:00 in the new gym. Students have been asked to invite a family member or friend who is a veteran to attend this program.

Friday, Nov. 11

14th Annual Veterans Parade

The 14th Annual Veterans Parade, sponsored by Rolling Thunder Tenn. VI and the City of Martin, will be held Friday, Nov. 11. Staging begins at 5 p.m. in the UTM parking lot on Lovelace Street in Martin with the parade to begin at 6 p.m., followed by a short program on the stage of the library.

This year’s Grand Marshals will be the Gold Star families of three brave heroes who gave their lives in service to their country: Captain Brent L. Morel, Sergeant Dustin Laird and Corporal Daniel Lee Tatum.

All veterans are encouraged to attend. For those who want to be part of the parade, a trailer will be provided for them to ride. Anyone with a truck, car, motorcycle, horse, float, etc. is encouraged to come participate in honoring our veterans. For more information call: 1-731-225-0892.

Greenfield School

Greenfield School will be hosting their Annual Veterans Day Program on Veteran’s Day at 9:00 a.m. in the main gym. Veteran’s will sign-in from 8:15 – 9:00 a.m. in the lobby of the gymnasium. Refreshments will be served to all veterans before the ceremony.

Martin Middle School

A Veteran’s Day program will be held Nov. 11 at Martin Middle School. The school would like to invite any veteran in the Martin area to attend so that we can celebrate their service to our country. There will be a guest speaker, a performance by the middle school band, and some light refreshments for the veteran’s and their families.

Martin Elementary School

There will be a Veteran’s Day program on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. at Martin Elementary School. Students have been asked to invite a family member or friend who is a veteran to attend this program. Only veterans whose names were submitted by students will be allowed to attend. Assistance will be provided for veterans needing help entering and getting around the school. The school doesn’t have enough room for students, veterans and parents to all attend at this time.

Sharon School

Sharon School is excited to host our Veterans Day program Friday, Nov. 11 at 1:00. We welcome all veterans, family, friends and the community to join us in the event. Mr. Roland Cornelius will be our guest speaker with several students and classes in the program of events. We will also honor our veterans with a reception following the conclusion of the program. If you are a veteran and would like to attend or need more information, please call the school at 731-456-2672 and give your name and information and we will get you signed up

Dresden Middle School

All Veterans are invited to participate in Dresden Middle School’s Veterans Day Parade. Veterans will line up in the DMS parking lot. During the parade, vehicles will drive around the front circle where DMS students will line the sidewalk. Cars will then exit using the Linden Street exit, turn right, and enter the rear entrance from Linden Street. You will then drive down the road behind the school where Dresden Elementary Students will be lining the road. Vehicles will exit school property onto highway 22. How do veterans participate? Do the following: Register: We ask that you pre register if possible by November 9. This will give DMS time to prepare. You can register by completing a form that was sent home with all DMS students. You can call 364-2407 and register by phone. You can email your registration to jamie.rickman@wcsk12tn.net. We want to know: your name, rank, branch and a brief history of your service. Show up: Whether you can pre register or not, we want you to show up on Veterans Day. The parade will begin at 8:30. Students are still being dropped off until 8:00 so we ask that you do not arrive before 8:00. Interact: We want you to roll down your windows and talk to the students as you go. Each homeroom will have something for you so at least one student from each class will approach your vehicle. Want more information? Dresden Middle School 364-2407 or email Jamie Rickman at Jamie.rickman@wcsk12tn.net