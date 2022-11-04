UTM Online RN-BSN Program Earns Top-10 Ranking

The University of Tennessee at Martin has received a top-10 ranking in Tennessee by EduMed for its Online RN-to-BSN Program in nursing. UT Martin was ranked sixth in the state and recognized for its small class sizes, affordable tuition, and career placement success. The complete rankings are available at www.edumed.org.

EduMed serves as a starting point for students across the country with questions about their next step in education. The site works with hundreds of health care and higher education experts to provide well-researched and user-friendly content. The leadership team at EduMed has worked in higher education data, information, and content since 2006 and actively recruits college and health-care experts across the country.

UT Martin’s Online RN-BSN Program is offered for practicing registered nurses who wish to further their education by earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Full-time and part-time study paths are available, and the program is completely self-paced, making it an attractive option for students who work while enrolled in the program.

The online program consists of 40 credit hours of nursing courses and takes 12-24 months to complete. Students may be eligible for program credit for prior clinical experience through the credit-by-portfolio process. The program also grants credit for coursework via proficiency exam and an additional two credit hours earned with submission of an unencumbered RN license.

The UTM nursing program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, which is the leading authority for nursing education accreditation. ACEN has high standards for accreditation that schools must meet to be a candidate.

The UT Martin Department of Nursing is observing 50 years of educating nurses for West Tennessee and the region. In addition to the Online RN-to-BSN Program, the department offers a BSN at the main campus and the UT Martin Parsons Center.

For more information, contact Dr. Mary Radford, department of nursing chair and professor, at marye@utm.edu or Dr. Carmen Bryant, Online RN-to-BSN Program coordinator, at ccorder3@utm.edu.