 Skip to content

South Fulton Earn Playoff Bid with Upset over Gleason

| |

SANDWICHED – Gleason’s Drake Lovell finds himself sandwiched between two South Fulton defenders during the Bulldogs’ season-ending loss Friday night. Photo by Gary Owens.

SENIORS – During Gleason’s final game of the season, they honored their senior players for all of their hard work. (From left) #2 Jack Blassingame, #72 Aaron Lawson, #45 Austin Clark, #64 Blake Inman, #58 Layne Fowler, and #55 Jakob Johnson. Photo by Gary Owens.

By JIM STEELE

Sports Writer

South Fulton quarterback Brady McFarland completed 7-12 passes for 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the visiting Red Devils stunned Gleason 18-6 Friday night.

The victory over the Bulldogs landed South Fulton in the playoffs as the fourth-place finisher in Region 6A. The setback was especially heartbreaking for Gleason, who would have been seeded third with a victory.

As a result, McEwen slips into the third slot from 6A and Gleason was eliminated from further play.

McFarland connected with Connor O’Neal for a 90-yard TD pass.

This was tight battle until the end. Gleason’s Drake Lovell scored from the 5 in the first quarter. South Fulton held a 12-6 advantage for much of the game before tacking on another score late in the contest. 

South Fulton improves to 5-4 overall, 3-3 in the region. The Red Devils visit Fayetteville for their first-round playoff game. 

Gleason ends its season at 5-5 overall and 3-3 in the region.

Before Friday night’s game, Gleason honored its football seniors. Senior Bulldog players include Jack Blassingame, Austin Clark, Layne Fowler, Blake Inman, Jacob Johnson, and Aaron Lawson.

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment