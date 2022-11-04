South Fulton Earn Playoff Bid with Upset over Gleason

By JIM STEELE

Sports Writer

South Fulton quarterback Brady McFarland completed 7-12 passes for 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the visiting Red Devils stunned Gleason 18-6 Friday night.

The victory over the Bulldogs landed South Fulton in the playoffs as the fourth-place finisher in Region 6A. The setback was especially heartbreaking for Gleason, who would have been seeded third with a victory.

As a result, McEwen slips into the third slot from 6A and Gleason was eliminated from further play.

McFarland connected with Connor O’Neal for a 90-yard TD pass.

This was tight battle until the end. Gleason’s Drake Lovell scored from the 5 in the first quarter. South Fulton held a 12-6 advantage for much of the game before tacking on another score late in the contest.

South Fulton improves to 5-4 overall, 3-3 in the region. The Red Devils visit Fayetteville for their first-round playoff game.

Gleason ends its season at 5-5 overall and 3-3 in the region.

Before Friday night’s game, Gleason honored its football seniors. Senior Bulldog players include Jack Blassingame, Austin Clark, Layne Fowler, Blake Inman, Jacob Johnson, and Aaron Lawson.