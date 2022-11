The Weakley County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee recently participated in two citizenship activities in local schools, donating “What the Pledge Means to Me” booklets to all county 4th graders, and, as the November elections are just around the corner, they also donated the children’s book “What’s an Election” to each elementary school library. Pictured above is Farm Bureau rep. Alice Ann Yeargin with 4th grade students at Greenfield School.