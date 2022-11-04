Parham Seeking Vacant State Judicial Seat

By Sabrina Bates

MVP Regional News Editor

Long-time 27th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge and attorney Jeff Parham of Martin is seeking the judicial seat for the Criminal Court of Appeals for the Western District of Tennessee, following the death of long-time judge, the late John Everett Williams.

Judge Williams of Huntingdon died Sept. 2, nearly a month after he was retained to his seat by voters on Aug. 4. Williams was appointed to the seat in 1998 by Republican Governor Don Sundquist.

There are nine candidates seeking the vacant seat, including Parham.

Parham has served as the 27th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge since his election to the seat in 2014. The 27th Judicial District is made up of Weakley and Obion counties. He opened his law practice in Martin in 1999 until taking over the district judge seat. Prior to opening his firm, he worked part-time with the district’s public defender’s office.

In his role as circuit court judge, he also presides over the district’s Recovery Court. Parham is a member of the Tennessee Trial Judges Association.

He earned his Doctorate of Jurisprudence from the Nashville School of Law in 1993. Prior to that, he attended the University of Tennessee at Martin.

There have been no ethical or unprofessional complaints filed against Parham while holding his circuit court judge position. Parham serves on the WestStar Leadership Board of Trustees. His list of references includes UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver and State Sen. John Stevens.

John Miles, an attorney with a practice in Union City, is also seeking the Court of Appeals judicial seat. Miles is from Rives. He earned his Juris Doctorate from Southern Methodist University in 1988. Among his listed references are 27th Judicial District Chancellor Mike Maloan and former 27th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Bill Acree.

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals consists of 12 judges, four from each of the three grand divisions in the state.

Other candidates seeking the vacant seat include: Matt Stowe of Camden, Vance Dennis of Savannah, Joshua Dougan of Jackson, Hillary Parham of Trenton, William Mark Ward of Shelby County, Matthew Joseph Wilson of Jackson and Chadwick Wood of Lexington.

Public hearing interviews will be conducted by the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Tennessee Supreme Court Building in Jackson, located at 6 Hwy. 45 Bypass.

Three candidates will be immediately chosen following the interviews and given to the Tennessee Governor for his consideration.