Local, Area Teams Prepare for Postseason

By JIM STEELE

Sports Writer

The high school regular season ended last Friday night and with it comes that second season.

This Friday night, local and area schools will be gearing up for the TSSAA football playoffs. Several of those teams will enter Week 12 with a clean postseason slate in hopes of raising that gold ball December in Chattanooga.

In Class A, the Dresden Lions (8-2, 5-1), who finished the regular season as Region 6A runner up, will host 6-4 Eagleville.

McKenzie successfully defended its Region 6A title at 10-0. The state’s top-ranked Rebels host Wayne County, 6-4, Friday.

McEwen, 6-4, who backed into third place in 6A, thanks to South Fulton’s upset of Gleason, visits 9-1 Moore County.

West Carroll, 5-5, who finished fourth in Region 6A, visits Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering, 10-0.

Gleason (5-5, 3-3) and Greenfield (1-8, 0-5) have concluded their seasons and will not be advancing into the playoffs.

In Class 2A, thanks to its big victory in Union City last Friday, Huntingdon secured runner-up honors in Region 7 with an 8-2 record. The Mustangs host Memphis-Mitchell Friday night.

Defending Class 2A state champion Martin-Westview, 8-2, repeated as Region 7AA champion and will host 4-4 KIPP-Memphis.

Camden, 4-6, was the fourth-place finisher in Region 7 and travels to Memphis-Fairley, 9-0.

Waverly captured the Region 6-3A crown at 8-1 and will host 2-8 Nashville-Stratford.

All playoff games begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.