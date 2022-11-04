Letter to the Editor,

Did you know that slavery IS NOT completely abolished in Tennessee?

In 1865, the Civil War ended and the U.S. Constitution was amended to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude. However, it purposefully left in one big loophole for people convicted of crime.

The adopted language regarding slavery for the Tennessee Constitution –the highest law of our state– drew from the 13th Amendment of the United States Constitution. The Tennessee Constitution’s slavery abolition statement is currently worded: “That slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for a crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, are forever prohibited by this State.”

The effort to remove slavery from the Tennessee Constitution moves to the hands of voters this November. In order for Tennessee voters to get the option to vote yes on Amendment 3 to abolish slavery for all people, a voter must first place their vote for a Governor or the vote will not count.

The ballot measure would replace the existing language with the statement, “Slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited by this state.” The measure would also state that the language does not prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.

Our very own legislator is a member of the Yes On 3 Advisory Board, “I co-sponsored the Amendment and will be supporting its passage”. – State Senator John Stevens (R)

For more information or to join the movement: voteyeson3tn.com

Michelle Chapell,

Paris Hwy 54 Dresden, TN

Free Hearts (Trainer)

Freeheartsorg.com