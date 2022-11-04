FCE October Minutes

By JoAnne Gill

The New Salem Family and Community Education Club recently met at the Shepherd’s Field Church with JoAnne Gill serving as hostess. President Mary Elizabeth Bell welcomed Eileen Edwards, JoAnne Gill, Kathy Simmons, Sue Stewart, Betty Bequette and Jerry Seamans by reading the thought for the day, “Never shall I forget the time I spent with you. Please continue to be my friend as you will always find me yours.” -Ludwig van Beethoven.

The group recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and the Club’s Collect in unison. Mary Elizabeth brought the devotional. Then the group sang the song, “Bringing in the Sheaves”.

During the roll call each member answered by passing a “Trick or Treat” gift to the person on her right. Also, to tell the number of Bingo prize items to be donated to the nursing home, they totaled 52 items.

The minutes of the September meeting were read for correction with none noted. The treasurer’s report was given with no corrections needed.

President Bell brought the Business Unfinished and New. She told that October is National Apple, Pork, and Cranberry month. The FCE County Council will meet October 13 at 1:00 PM at the Farm Bureau building in Dresden. The club member list for 2023 is to be sent to the extension office. The TAFCE Conference will be held November 13-16 at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs Hotel.

She reminded everyone to remember the MyPlate/YourPlate donation for November will be canned seafood, and also to remember to answer the November roll call by telling how many teenage Christmas gifts were brought for donation to We Care.

Bell told that election for officers is needed today for treasurer. President and secretary positions are elected in even years. She opened the floor for nominations. Eileen Edwards made the motion to retain all present officers. Jerry Seamons seconded. Motion passed. However, Sue Stewart requested to be relieved of the treasurer’s position. Betty Bequette accepted the position. That passed. Jerry Seamans stated that since the clubs have conjoined, we will need to visit our bylaws statement of policy, to be discussed at our next County Council meeting.

The Leader Lesson was given by JoAnne Gill titled “Home Safety Checklist”. Following the checklist being handed out to the group, they were instructed to see what in their homes might need to be changed. Discussion was encouraged. (1) Are extension and telephone cords placed out of the flow of traffic? (2) Can furniture be arranged to cover such cords. (3) Replace any frayed or damaged cords. (4) Are throw rugs backed with slip resistant backings? You can apply double faced tape or rubber backing on rugs to prevent falls. (5) Are carpets and rugs in good repair? (6) Do you have access to a telephone should you have a fall? (7) In the kitchen, is there a rubber mat on the floor near the sink area? (8) On the range, are on and off positions clearly marked on the burners? (9) Are frequently used kitchen items placed too high or too low for safety? (10) Do you have a step stool that is stable and in good repair? (11) Does your bathroom tub or showers have one or two mounted grab bars? (12) Is your water temperature set below 120 degrees to prevent burns? (13) Are your bathroom floors a non slip surface or do you have rugs to soak up puddles?

The meeting was adjourned with Bell reading the closing thought, “I saw old Autumn in the misty morn stand shadow less like silence, listening to silence.” -Thomas Hood

The game of Bingo was played with Eileen Edwards winning the cover card prize.

The group was served Pumpkin Crunch Cake, Chex Mix and drink of choice.