Eagle Riders Show Support for Local Vets, Guardsmen 

BY DAVID FISHER

david@magicvalleypublishing.com

A local veterans’ support group has kept busy promoting veterans causes since its formation in July of 2021.

The North West Tennessee Eagle Riders, which is a non-profit 501/3c organization, is composed of a group of men and women riding to honor our veterans. There are currently 34 members.

“We strive to support veterans and their families in any way we can in a respectful way,” said West Tennessee Eagle Riders Director Jackie Laird. “The American veteran served and sacrificed to keep America free. To do so, ‘All Gave Some, Some Gave All.’ We should never forget that freedom isn’t free. It’s our duty, honor, and privilege to serve veterans and give them the respect they deserve.”

Laird pointed out that the organization is NOT a motorcycle club under any circumstances or under any definition. “This organization is a veterans and military support organization,” he said.

Recently, the Eagle Riders showed their support and respect for our local guardsmen as they fed members of the Dresden National Guard unit on Oct. 22 at the Ned R. McWherter National Guard facility in Dresden. The meal consisted of hamburgers, hotdogs, potato salad, chips, drinks, and dessert.

Sgt. Hachett with the Guard assisted in setting up that event.

As Laird explained, the group’s mission includes the following activities:

Standing in the flag line and providing escorts at military funerals.

Maintenance and preservation of the WWII B-17 Memorial and paver stones located in Weakley County. It was this group, under a different name, that helped dedicate the WWII B-17 monument, located at 3675 East New Hope Church Rd., Palmersville, TN.

Sponsoring and overseeing the Field of Flags for Memorial Day each calendar year, which involves placing flags and tea lights on veterans’ graves.

Sponsoring and overseeing the Candlelight and Flags Memorial at Eastside Cemetery in Martin for Memorial Day and Veterans Day each year.

Placing and installing bronze foot-markers for deceased veterans in cemeteries in coordination with all parties having a vested interest in the same. So far, the organization has placed 110 foot-markers on veterans’ graves.

Maintenance and preservation of the Baldridge Revolutionary War Cemetery on Pair Road in Weakley County. “We recently did the dedication of the Baldridge Cemetery in Martin at 1050 Pair Road,” Laird said.

Hosting fundraisers and rides for members and interested parties to promote the cohesion of the riders and to further educate the general public of its mission.

For more information, contact Jackie Laird, director, or any North West Tennessee Eagle Rider at 731-364-5766. Anyone wishing to be a member of the North West Tennessee Eagle Riders to help promote veterans causes are welcome to join. There are no membership dues.