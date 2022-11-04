$120,000 Grant Awarded for Propane School Buses

Weakley County Schools

Weakley County Schools students will soon be riding on four new propane school buses, thanks to grant funds awarded to the district through the US Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] Clean School Bus Program.

According to a recent press release from Erica Moore, communications director for the school district, the $120,000 grant will be used to purchase four new, zero-emission propane school buses for the district.

The EPA announced the grant recipients last week. Out of the nearly 2,000 program applications received, only 11 districts from Tennessee were awarded funding. In addition, Weakley County was one of only two districts in Tennessee to receive a grant specifically for propane buses.

Assistant Director of Schools Betsi Foster and Transportation Director Tim Barker teamed up to apply for the competitive grant.

Foster explained that the award will help reach the long-term goal of having an energy efficient, diversified fleet.

“We’re thrilled to be the recipients of federal grant funding to purchase new propane buses for our students. Propane is a clean, reliable alternative for fueling buses. We are so proud to have these additional buses in our fleet without burdening our local taxpayers,” said Foster.

Barker believes that the new buses will benefit every Weakley Countian.

“We are so excited to receive this grant. Propane is less expensive than diesel fuel and zero-emissions means cleaner air for everyone,” said Barker.

For more on Weakley County Schools, visit weakleycountyschools.com.