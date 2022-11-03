Trinity Presbyterian Hosting Benefit Concert Oct. 29

Dr. Roberto Mancusi (baritone) and Dr. Elaine Harriss (pianist) will be headlining a concert of spirituals and show tunes Saturday afternoon, October 29, at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 145 Hannings Lane, in Martin. The program is supported by the Martin Philharmonic Music Guild and is a benefit for the UTM choir members for travel expenses to perform at the Jackson Symphony’s Holiday Concert December 3.

Featured on the program are songs such as “Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho,” “Amazing Grace,” “My Lord, What a Morning,” and others. Show tunes include “Some Enchanted Evening,” “The Impossible Dream,” “If I Can’t Love Her,” and other favorites.

Dr. Mancusi is professor of music at UTM and choir director at Martin First United Methodist Church. Dr. Harriss is professor of music at UTM and is pianist for Trinity Presbyterian Church. Both are well-known for their many performances and contributions to the music community of Northwest Tennessee.

There is no charge to attend the concert. The Philharmonic Music Guild will accept donations to assist the UTM choir members. All donations will be tax deductible.