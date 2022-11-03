The Healing Space Now Open in Martin

By RON PARK

For anyone looking to take a different approach to healing, personal well being, and relaxation, The Healing Space at 115-A Neal Street in Martin is offering some unique services and techniques.

Owners Tommy and Cyndi Puckett moved into their facility back in June, and this past Friday, Oct. 14, they held an official open house and ribbon cutting as local community, business, and media representatives came to show their support and check out the new edition to the Martin business community.

In their brochure, the Pucketts point out that people “need healing on all levels, mind, body, and spirit. That is why The Healing Space was created. With our energy healing techniques, we work with your body’s energy field (aura) to help your physical body remember how to heal on a cellular level. These same healing techniques also contribute to healing emotional trauma and calming the mind and spirit.”

Cyndi is a certified Reiki master/teacher, as well as an integrated energy therapist and mindfulness coach.

“Reiki is my passion,” she said.

Tommy is also a certified Reiki practitioner and an access consciousness bars practitioner.

In addition to Reiki sessions and classes, The Healing Space also offers sound baths, dry salt therapy, tuning fork therapy, guided meditations, past life regression, and more.

“We help folks relax, so their body can heal,” said Cyndi.

The Pucketts pointed out that their services are by appointment only, and those interested in setting up an appointment can call 731-223-2652. More information about the Pucketts and The Healing Space can be found on their website at www.thehealingspace.center.