MPD Officers Graduates from TBI Academy

The Martin Police Department would like to congratulate Investigator Scott Diehl on his recent graduation from the TBI State Academy.

The TBI State Academy was created as a professional and prestigious training ground for Tennessee law enforcement officers who long for the opportunity to expand their education and training in the criminal justice field. The TBI State Academy was developed with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s origin, tradition, and mission in mind, and is geared toward advancing techniques, science, and strategy for the law enforcement community.

The academy involves a five-day-a-week commitment for four weeks and includes a focus on leadership development, constitutional law, interview/interrogation, crime scene investigation, and undercover cases.

Attendees must have a minimum of five years of experience as a full-time commissioned officer of a Tennessee law enforcement agency.