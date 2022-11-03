Local students Gain Experience at CTSO Leadership Day

High school students from Weakley County Schools came together to engage in leadership development, career exploration, and networking on October 6th for Career and Technical Student Organization [CTSO] Leadership Day.

The annual event educates students on local career availability, introduces students to business and industry leaders, provides real-world application of skills through activities, and encourages students to be responsible and contributing citizens. Hosted at UT Martin’s Boling University Center, over 100 students were represented from CTSOs at every high school.

Regularly scheduled to be held each school year, this was the first CTSO Leadership Day to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students participated in breakout sessions with local business leaders, attended interactive workshops, and listened to informative guest speakers.

The Arrive Alive Tour provided a hands-on presentation designed to heighten awareness to the dangers of drunk driving, distracted driving, and texting while driving.

Representatives of the First Community Bank of the Heartland spoke on the importance of budgeting and students engaged in a real-world simulation that focused on responsible money management.

The Weakley County Prevention Coalition team provided drug-free pledge cards. Martin Police Department Investigator Sarah Turner provided in-depth information about online criminal activity and cyber dangers.

Students worked together to keep the beat with various instruments in a drum learning circle led by the UT Martin Department of Music.

In small groups, leaders from various local businesses and industries shared their experiences, offered guidance, and answered questions about their field of work.

Weakly County Assistant Director of Schools Betsi Foster expressed appreciation for the community support of CTE programming and events.

“We are fortunate to live in a community where so many business and industry leaders are willing to give of their time, experience, and advice so generously. A big thank you to our amazing partner in education, UT Martin, for hosting. When the community is involved in student learning, students feel supported and more empowered to excel,” said Foster.

For more on Weakley County Schools, visit weakleycountyschools.com.