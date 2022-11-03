Charles Franklin Flood 1940 – 2022 By Editor | November 3, 2022 | 0 Charles Franklin Flood, 82, of Martin, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. Memorial visitation was Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Murphy Funeral Home. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was born Feb. 29, 1940 to the late Hollie and Allie Drowns Flood. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Betty Sue Needham 1938 – 2022 November 3, 2022 | No Comments » Clayton J. Dill 1960 – 2022 November 3, 2022 | No Comments » Johnnie Anne Klutts 1955 – 2022 November 3, 2022 | No Comments » Olive Ovella Pentecost 1921 – 2022 November 3, 2022 | No Comments » June Oliver Meador 1926 – 2022 October 24, 2022 | No Comments »