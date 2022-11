Betty Sue Needham 1938 – 2022

Betty Sue Needham, age 84 of Dresden, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, at her home. Visitation was Oct. 23 at Bowlin Funeral Home with burial following in Sunset Cemetery. Betty was born to the late Clyde Stevens and Delma Summers in Dyer, TN. She is survived by her husband, Paul Needham, son Stacey (Melanie) Needham of Dresden, TN, daughter Tammy (David) Boucher of Martin, TN, grandchildren Landon (Alyx) Prather, Mallory (Adam) West, Mason (Kirsten Ford) Needham, and Kara Beth Needham, and great-grandchildren Jamison West and Gentry West. Betty is preceded in death by her daughter Pamela Gail Needham.

Paid Obituary: Bowlin Funeral Home