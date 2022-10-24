Shirley Ann Moon 1941 – 2022 By Editor | October 24, 2022 | 0 Shirley Ann Moon, 81, formerly of Martin, died Saturday October 15, 2022, at her home in Peoria Heights, Illinois. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. She was born April 28, 1941, to William and Wilma Miller Taylor. Murphy Funeral Home Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts June Oliver Meador 1926 – 2022 October 24, 2022 | No Comments » Alice Dorabell Chappell 1934 – 2022 October 24, 2022 | No Comments » Pauline Elaine Taylor 1926 – 2022 October 14, 2022 | No Comments » Julia Ann Lovell Thomas 1939 – 2022 October 14, 2022 | No Comments » Patricia Overton Taylor 1945 – 2022 October 14, 2022 | No Comments »