 Skip to content

Shirley Ann Moon 1941 – 2022

| |

Shirley Ann Moon, 81, formerly of Martin, died Saturday October 15, 2022, at her home in Peoria Heights, Illinois. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

She was born April 28, 1941, to William and Wilma Miller Taylor.

Murphy Funeral Home

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment