June Oliver Meador 1926 – 2022

June Oliver Meador died peacefully at her home on October 10, 2022, one month shy of her 96th birthday. She wished to be remembered as a United Methodist and a Democrat. A lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, she also loved fishing on Kentucky Lake, reading, and entertaining friends with her legendary stories about life in the Ore Springs community.

June was born on November 13, 1926, as the only child of W.C. (“Pete”) Oliver and Flossie Collins Oliver. She was raised by her parents and her beloved aunt, Rube Oliver, on the Isaac Oliver Farm, where her father and grandfather were born. She graduated from Gleason High School in 1944 and Murray State University in 1948. While attending Murray State, June met Elihu Meador at a Wesley Foundation picnic. They married after Eli’s college graduation and lived in Central Kentucky for the first few years of their life together. In 1953, they moved back to the family farm, where they raised two children, Melinda and Lem. June liked to say that her proudest accomplishment was to have raised two Democrats despite Eli’s Republican leanings. After Eli died in 2012, June resolutely continued living on the family farm. She remained active in Olivet United Methodist Church and, after it closed, Dresden United Methodist Church.

She is survived by Melinda (Milton McNally), Lem (Bonnie Barclay), two devoted grandsons, Jake Knanishu and Cale Oliver Meador, and many others who cherished her as a second mother and great friend.

The family received friends at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden on Thursday,

October 13, between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. A graveside service followed at Campbell

Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dresden United Methodist Church.

