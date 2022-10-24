$646,312 in Funding Accepted for Sewer Rehab

Gleason City Board

BY DAVID FISHER

david@magicvalleypublishing.com

The Gleason Board of Mayor and Aldermen acted on several assorted resolutions and ordinances during their regular monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 at Gleason City Hall.

TDEC Sewer Rehab Resolution

The board approved a resolution and transfer letter, as required by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, in order to receive $646,312.49 in State TDEC funds for sewer rehab.

The money awarded to the City of Gleason is a portion of Weakley County’s allocated federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, which amounts to $3,803,191.99.

The grant money has been authorized and appropriated by the American Rescue Plan Act to be used for eligible drinking water, wastewater, or storm water projects; and TDEC has been designated to administer the funds.

Rezoning Ordinance and Map

On the recommendation of Community Planner Donny Bunton from the Northwest Tennessee Development District, the board approved the first reading of an ordinance updating the City’s residential and commercial zoning regulations.

The revised ordinance brings the zoning ordinance in line with current actual uses.

The Board also approved and updated the city’s zoning map.

During discussion, Bunton said, “Since January, the Planning Commission has been working on comprehensive revisions to the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map. At the last meeting, they felt like it was in its final format and recommended both of those documents were ready for approval by the city board.

“There were several things that weren’t addressed in your original Zoning Ordinance that dates back to the 1980s – things like manufactured home regulations, tiny houses, non-conforming uses, day cares, self-storage facilities, apartments in the central business district, comprehensive parking regulations, and communications towers.

“There are several things that need to be added in this proposed document.

“The map was really out of date,” Bunton said. “There were several operating businesses in this town that were zoned residential and never rezoned commercial, or if they were, there was no documentation to show for it. Updating the map was really just trying to get it to conform to current uses. It also projects some commercial growth out on Hwy 22.

“The Planning Commission has been working on this for several months and they have made a recommendation that these two documents be approved. We’ve drafted an ordinance to do that.

“The first reading could be approved tonight, and the second reading and public hearing for your next meeting on Nov. 21.”

When the ordinance came up for a vote, Aldermen Tommy Hodge and Wade Cook, as well as Mayor Charles Anderson, voted in favor of the ordinance. Alderman Mike Bennett was absent, and Alderman Keith Radford voted against it.

Court Cost Ordinance

A proposed ordinance that would have increased the maximum court cost in Gleason City Court from $100 to $110 failed for lack of a second.

Currently, the cost to those violating city offenses (Class C) totals $168.75.

This includes: a maximum fine of $50; court costs totaling $100; a state litigation fee amounting to $13.75; and an electronic city court fee totaling $5.

The only exception is for an address change, which costs an additional $15.

Garbage Contract

The City of Gleason’s garbage service contract with Republic Services expires during March 2023.

A decision to approve a contract with one of two garbage service providers bidding for the job was postponed until the board’s November meeting, due to Alderman Mike Bennett being absent.

Mayor Anderson stated he believes it is important for all board members to be present before awarding the solid waste contract.

This gives board members more time to review the comparative costs for providing residential, commercial and bulk garbage pickup, as outlined in the two contract proposals.

Republic Services reps said their company hopes to renew their contract with the City of Gleason for another five years. In addition to weekly residential and commercial garbage services, Republic currently provides one bulk trash pickup per month.

Representatives from Republic and Rae Kar, who gave presentations during the Board’s September 19 meeting, are invited to attend November’s meeting.

Garbage contracts have a built-in annual increase to allow for cost of living expenses. Republic’s proposal calls for a yearly 4.5 percent increase. Over a five-year period, this would amount to a 22.5 percent price hike.

Rae Kar’s annual cost of living increase is 3.0 percent, which totals a 15.0 percent price hike in five years. Additionally, Rae Kar will provide two bulk pickups each month.

City Attorney Updates

City Attorney Beau Pemberton reported a revised Beer Ordinance will be ready for the board’s consideration at its November meeting.

Pemberton also reported that the city’s Audit for 2019 is completed and the 2020 and 2021 audits should be ready during November 2022.

Announcements

In announcements, Mayor Anderson stated Gleason will be celebrating Trunk or Treat in the downtown area on October 29 from 5-7 p.m. There will be several churches and businesses participating in this event. Any group wishing to participate is asked to contact Gleason Police Chief Brian Legons at 731-418-2022.

Gleason’s Hometown Christmas Celebration will be held in the downtown area on Saturday, December 3, from 6-8 p.m. It will include a Christmas parade, live entertainment, and assorted vendor booths.

Because Gleason City Hall will be decorated for the holidays during the Christmas season, the board’s November and December meetings will be held at the Gleason Community Room.