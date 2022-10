The seniors of the Westview High School marching band were honored during the Chargers’ game against Union City, including (from left) Alina Romona Armega, Alyssa Chue, Zeke Ivy, Owen Oelrich, Christopher Ostenson, Nathan Reese, Katelee Roberts, and Justin Scott Johnson-Warren. All of these seniors have been four-year members of the marching band with each having plans to continue their education after high school.