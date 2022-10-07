Local Teacher Joins WestTeach Program

Alyssa Bynum of Dresden was selected for the University of Tennessee at Martin’s 2022 WestTeach program. Program applicants must be recommended by their principal, director of schools or superintendent, and only one teacher per school district is chosen to participate each year.

Bynum is a third-grade teacher at Dresden Elementary School and has been employed with the Weakley County School System since 2011. She has served on various academic committees and is a leader within her grade level. Currently, she also serves as an active member of First Baptist Church of Dresden, where she is involved in various children’s program committees. She was voted Dresden Elementary Teacher of the Year in the 2015-2016 school year and again in 2020-2021.

WestTeach is the premier leadership-development program for teachers in the 21 counties of West Tennessee. The program topics will expose teachers to relevant and influential issues that can shape and reshape the classroom engagement for their students. Teachers will be challenged and equipped to translate their WestTeach experiences into transformational opportunities for their students. The WestTeach mission is to engage and equip West Tennessee teachers with the tools and leadership skills for success in and outside the classroom.

For more information, visit www.utm.edu/weststar/westteachprogram or contact Virginia Grimes, assistant director of WestStar leadership, at weststar@utm.edu or (731) 881-7298.