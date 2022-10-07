Cheering Together

The seniors of the Westview High School cheerleading team will have many more home games before they graduate, but last Friday night was their last home regular season football game for their high school career. The seniors of the cheer team are: (from left) Katie Butler, daughter of Stephanie and Jimmy Butler; Addison Cary, daughter of Kim and Alan Cary; Alexis Jaramillo, daughter of Kayla and Johnny Jaramillo; Kinzey Nanney, daughter of Kelley Jo and Greg Nanney; and Maddie Morrison, daughter of Melinda and Jeff Morrison.