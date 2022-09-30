Sandra E. Burnham 1962 – 2022 By Editor | September 30, 2022 | 0 Sandra E. Burnham, 60, of Greenfield, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23. Services were Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Williams Funeral Home. She was born Jan. 21, 1962 to Earl Jernigan and the late Gloria Woodley. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Carl “Teddy” Davidson 1953 – 2022 September 30, 2022 | No Comments » Mildred Ann Henley 1931 – 2022 September 30, 2022 | No Comments » Lois Fay Six Garrido 1946 – 2022 September 30, 2022 | No Comments » Christine Adams 1928 – 2022 September 30, 2022 | No Comments » Starla G. Bessent 1959 – 2022 September 30, 2022 | No Comments »