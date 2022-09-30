Pancakes Raise Money For Vets

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 55, located in Martin, recently held its annual Pancake Breakfast as part of the Tennessee Soybean Festival. Families were invited to purchase a plate of breakfast to help in community efforts done by the Auxiliary. A total of $1,500 was raised to help veterans. Pictured (Left to Right) are Tammy Hall, Treasure of Membership Chairman; Erin Boaman, Sergeant of Arms; Gail Atkins, Chapman; Nadia Treabwell, 2022 Miss Soybean Festival Volunteer; Sherry Wilkerson, Unit 55 President and 9th District President; Kelly Aldridge; and Margaret Frazier.