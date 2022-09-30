Long-time County Employee Passes

Weakley County Trustee Marci Floyd released the following statement about long-time employee Linda Pettit passing late last week:

“Linda Pettit has been employed with the Office of the Trustee since September 1990. She began working in a part-time capacity in October of 2016. Linda completed the County Officials Certificate Training Program in August 1995 and received her certificate as a Certified Public Administrator. Linda was born and raised in Martin, TN but has lived in Dresden since she married Charles Pettit in 1967. She and Charles have two children, Chuck Pettit and Beth Todd. They also have four grandchildren: Courtlyn, Caleb, Jacob and Luke. She was our dear friend. She will be missed beyond measure. Linda was a Christian and was the perfect example of a virtuous woman. May God wrap his arms around her sweet family. Linda was born January 30, 1949 and went to her Savior on September 22, 2022.”

Services will be held Friday September 30 in Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery near Latham. Visitation will be Thursday evening at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and again on Friday from 12 noon until service time at 2:00 pm.