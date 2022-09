Lois Fay Six Garrido, 74, of Martin, passed away on Friday, Sept. 22, at Massic Memorial Hospital, Metropolis, Illinois. Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Oct. 22, 11:00 A.M. at Bible Union Baptist Church. Murphy Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She was born Aug. 26, 1946 to the late William Six and Catherine Harrison Six.