Correction

In last week’s front-page story on the Greenfield City Board’s Sept. 13 meeting, it was incorrectly stated that the old Simmons Bank facility on 302 North Front Street was previously occupied by Greenfield Banking Company. It was also incorrectly stated in the story that Simmons Bank has moved into a newly constructed building at 112 North Front Street in Greenfield. Actually, Simmons Bank has not built a new facility anywhere in Greenfield since the closing of the 302 North Front Street location.